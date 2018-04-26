Couple's murder suicide occurred at address tied to child pornography charges, reports say

A man allegedly shot his wife and then himself at a Clark County address tied to a recent child pornography investigation, according to media reports.
Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue, Jr. said the husband called emergency dispatchers and said he had shot his wife at their Two Mile Road home around 10:30 a.m., according to the Winchester Sun. When police arrived, the husband shot and killed himself, LEX 18 reported.
Perdue told the Winchester Sun that the woman was found in a bedroom and the husband was in the bathroom.
"Both were dead from a gunshot wound,” Perdue told the Winchester Sun. “Preliminarily, it looks like a murder suicide.”
LEX 18 reported Herbert Rice as the man who was found dead. Earlier this month, a Herbert R. Rice was charged with 20 counts of child porn possession and one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance. He was released from jail on a $15,000 cash bond last week, according to court records.
Thursday's shooting occurred at the same address given in court records for Rice.
According to Rice's citation from his April 20 arrest, he contacted a juvenile female through the internet and instructed her in a sexual performance.
The Winchester Sun reported Rice threatened a 14-year-old Nashville girl he met on a teen chat website to send him a nude video of herself.
Rice allegedly told the girl he would post nudes photos of her if she didn’t send him the explicit video, the newspaper reported. The video the girl took was from a bathroom in school.
Rice was arrested after detectives traced his account, username and IP address to his Two Mile Road home. More than 20 child pornography images were found in a preliminary review of his electronic equipment, according to court records.
