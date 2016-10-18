Mayor Gray orders review of Lexington’s response to gun violence

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray called for a review Tuesday of the city’s and community’s response to gun violence and asked for areas where it can improve in the wake of the weekend shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay.
During Tuesday’s Urban County Council work session, Gray said he has asked his administration to review all of its current procedures to determine where the city and community can improve. Gray said he expects that review to take time but hopes to have a presentation of the results of the review before the Urban County Council “sooner rather than later.”
Gray’s comments came less than two days after the shooting death of Trinity Gay, a Lafayette High School student who was shot outside Cook Out fast-food restaurant on South Broadway early Sunday. Three men have been arrested in connection with Gay’s death.
Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard told the council during Tuesday’s meeting that Lexington police were able to make those arrests because people who saw the shooting came forward quickly. In other recent shooting deaths, people with information have not stepped forward, which is frustrating for both police and the families of those victims, he said.
Funeral arrangements
The funeral for Trinity Gay has been set for Saturday.
Services will be at Southland Christian Church on Harrodsburg Road in Jessamine County in building B. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon with the funeral to follow.
The exact start and end time of the services may change depending on the needs of the family, a spokesman for Southland Christian Church said.
Gay was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside of Cook Out on South Broadway in Lexington.
