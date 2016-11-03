Another pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Lexington

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck Thursday morning on Richmond Road outside of Man o’ War Boulevard, according to media reports.
The pedestrian was hit near Richmond and South Eagle Creek Drive, according to WKYT. The outbound lanes and one inbound lane were closed from South Eagle Creek to Squires Road for investigation of the serious accident, according to Lexington’s traffic management center.
Thursday’s accident is at least the fourth involving a pedestrian since early Saturday. Two, including a University of Kentucky employee and Louisville detective, were killed Saturday. Three, including a 15-year-old Lafayette student, were injured in separate crashes on Clays Mill, Winchester and now Richmond roads.
Comments