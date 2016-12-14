Take a look as a new shelter for Lexington’s homeless emerges

Crews from Casey Creek Construction continued work this week on renovations to a former city-owned building on Industry Road in Lexington that will soon become a 24-hour homeless shelter.
Workers ripped out old carpets and gutted interior walls of the office space that was once an employment center.
In late October, Divine Providence bought the building from the city of Lexington for $550,000. The purchase of the building was part of a settlement between Divine Providence and the city over alleged federal fair housing act violations. The new building will be used to combine Divine Providence’s day shelter — the Catholic Action Center on East Fifth Street — and the Community Inn, a night shelter, on Winchester Road.
Ginny Ramsey, co-founder of Divine Providence, said the group is raising funds for the renovation and build out of the new shelter, which is expected to cost more than $1.1 million. Catholic Action has sold several properties but still needs to raise about $550,000 for the renovations, Ramsey said. Community Inn and the Catholic Action Center receive no federal, city or state money. The new location will mean homeless people will have a secure, safe place to stay without having to leave in the morning. The new shelter will also allow the group to offer more services and to serve medically fragile and elderly homeless people, a growing segment of the homeless population who often struggle to find services and help.
Renovations to the building at 1055 Industry Road will take several months. The new shelter will have a commercial-grade kitchen, showers and a laundry. Ramsey said the plans call for the new shelter to be open by late spring, hopefully in time for Easter.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
To help:
Online donations can be made at www.godsnet.info
Checks can be mailed to
Catholic Action Center
P.O. Box 324
Lexington KY 40588
Comments