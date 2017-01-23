Coroner looking for family of woman who died in Lexington

The Fayette County coroner sought the public’s help Monday to find the family or friends of a woman who died last Tuesday in Lexington.
Ella M. Hogue, 75, died of natural causes at Saint Joseph Hospital, according to the coroner’s office. Hogue had been living at Northpoint Lexington Healthcare before she was hospitalized.
She had a listed home address at 512 Willy Street in Lexington, but the house has since been torn down, according to the coroner’s office. Records indicate she was married to a man named George Hogue.
Anyone with information about Hogue’s family or friends is asked to call the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700.
This is the third time in a little more than a week that the coroner’s office has asked the public for help in finding the families of individuals who have died in Lexington. The office recently searched for the families of Tina Odom, 47, and Harvey Harris, 72.
The office was successful in locating a member of Harris’ family, Coroner Gary Ginn said. The office also received several tips about Odom and are working to find her son, sister and cousin.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
