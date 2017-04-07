Fayette judge’s two suspensions put her in rarefied company

4:15 Judge decides to remove children from parents in unexpected turn at hearing Pause

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood

1:51 Proposed Youth Sports Complex

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

0:40 Maker's Mark release draws a crowd

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

2:29 Best burritos in the South? Taqueria Ramirez on Alexandra Drive may have them

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant