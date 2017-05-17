Spectrum closes Lexington call center, lays off 56

Cable company Charter Communications has shut down its Spectrum call center in Lexington, laying off 56 people Wednesday.
The layoffs were confirmed by Charter spokesman Michael Pedelty, who saidall the employees were full-time. Spectrum is the subsidiary created last year when Charter Communications of Stamford, Ct., acquired Time Warner Cable, which was then Lexington’s cable provider.
“An important part of Spectrum’s strategy for providing better customer service is larger call centers, where we can deliver information, training and technology to our representatives much more efficiently,” Pedelty said. “At the same time, we know this is a difficult time for our employees in Lexington affected by this decision. We are working directly with them to provide comprehensive severance benefits, including salary continuation, health insurance and outplacement services.”
Lexington’s Spectrum retail store and field operations will remain open, Pedelty said. The Lexington call center handled billing matters. All of those calls will now be routed to Spectrum’s offices in Louisville or Florence, he said.
