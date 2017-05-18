Lexington’s most expensive homes No. 26 to No. 50

The Herald-Leader ranked Lexington’s 50 most expensive homes in order of their fair market values in 2017 county property records. Houses ranked from 26 to 50 are included here plus one honorable mention. Photos show the differences in size, color and style outside while details reveal the number of bedrooms, bathrooms and fireplaces inside.
The top 50 most expensive homes have fair cash values of $1.73 million or higher, as determined by the Property Valuation Administrator’s office in its newly released 2017 assessments. The PVA sets the fair cash value — the fair price for a home if it were sold — and taxable values — essentially the fair cash value minus any exemptions. Property taxes are calculated based on the taxable value.
Some PVA details about the houses, including room counts, are based on data from real estate listings or estimates derived from square footage.
26. 4750 Clover Creek
Value: $2.15 million
Why so valuable? The 2.5-story house built in 1979 includes seven full bathrooms and one half-bath in 7,669 square feet of living space on a 10-acre, 437,778-square-foot lot with a pool.
27. 1548 Lakewood Drive
Value: $2.1 million
Why so valuable? The one-story house built in 2000 has 6,781 square feet of living space with about three bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath. It sits on a 1.1-acre, 48,750-square-foot lot.
28. 3041 Brookmonte Lane
Value: $2.08 million
Why so valuable? The two-story built in 2007 includes about five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-baths and three fireplaces in 9,205 square feet of residential space. It also includes a pool. The property is 10.4 acres or 450,846 square feet.
29. 871 McMeekin Place
Value: $2.06 million
Why so valuable? The 2.5-story house includes six fireplaces, about six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths in 7,791-square-foot of living space. There is also a pool on the 0.87-acres or 37,897-square-foot lot.
30. 1952 Shadybrook Lane
Value: $2.02 million
Why so valuable? The 1.7-story house built in 1995 has about 14 rooms, including six full bathrooms and one half-bath in 6,908 square feet of residential space. It has two fireplaces and a pool. The lot is 2.3 acres or 101,800 square feet.
31.1821 Delong Road
Value: $2 million
Why so valuable? The 1.6-story house was built in 1985. It has about six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath in 4,325 square feet of residential space. It has three fireplaces. The house is on a 11.18-acre, 487,001-square-foot lot.
31. 1700 Tates Creek Road
Value: $2 million
Why so valuable? The 1.9-story house was built in 1939. It has about five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half-bath, four fireplaces and a pool on a 2.54-acre, 110,642-square-foot lot.
31. 1893 Honey Spring Place
Value: $2 million
Why so valuable? The one-story house is the oldest among the most expensive homes. It was built in 1850. The house has four bathrooms and two half-baths. It has 5,037 square feet of living space on a 1.35-acre, 58,806-square-foot lot.
31. 842 McMeekin Place
Value: $2 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 1987 has about 11 rooms, including five full bathrooms and two half-baths along with a pool and one fireplace. It has 9,790 square foot of living space. The lot is 1.27 acres or 55,298 square feet.
31. 1508 Lakewood Drive
Value: $2 million
Why so valuable? The house built in 2016 has about three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, four fireplaces and a pool. The lot is 0.89 acres or 38,551 square feet.
31. 209 Barrow Road
Value: $2 million
Why so valuable? The 1.6-story house was built in 2014. It has 7,480 square feet of living space, including about five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths. There are two fireplaces. The lot is 0.39 acres and 17,200 square feet.
37. 1732 Richmond Road
Value: $1.99 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 2005 includes about six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-baths along with four fireplaces. The 0.62-acre, 27,000-square-foot lot has a pool.
38. 1501 Lakewood Drive
Value: $1.9 million
Why so valuable? The 1.3-story house was built in 1998 on a 1.13-acre, 49,223 square feet lot. It has 7,000 square feet of residential space that includes four full bathrooms, two half-baths and three fireplaces.
38. 1601 Harmony Hall Lane
Value: $1.9 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 2000 has about nine bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths with one fireplace in 7,093 square feet of residential space on a 0.52-acre, 22,651-square-foot lot.
40. 1701 Sahalee Drive
Value: $1.88 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 2000. It has two fireplaces, a 1,250-square-foot pool and 8,004 square feet of residential area on a 10.46-acre, 455,638-square-foot lot.
41. 1617 Harmony Hall Lane
Value: $1.875 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 2001 has 6,133 square feet of residential space, including about five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. There are four fireplaces and a pool. The lot is 0.604 acres and 26,310 square feet.
42. 4451 Mount Horeb Pike
Value: $1.86 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 2005 has about four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and seven fireplaces in 6,897 square feet of residential space on a 16-acre, 696,960-square-foot lot. The property also has a pool.
43. 3274 Cleveland Road
Value: $1.859 million
Why so valuable: The two-story house built in 2004 has 5,764 square feet of residential space, including about five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a 10.01-acre, 436,123-square-foot lot. It has two fireplaces.
44. 1700 Sahalee Drive
Value: $1.784 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 2006 has about four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath in 4,953 square feet of residential space with two fireplaces. The lot is 10.18 acres and 443,441 square feet.
45. 1874 Hillgate Drive
Value: $1.78 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 1996 has 7,838 square feet of living space, including five full bathrooms and one half-bath on a 10.76-acre, 7,838-square-foot lot.
46. 1558 Lakewood Court
Value: $1.775 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house has about six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath with three fireplaces in 5,755 square feet of residential space. There is a pool on a 0.79-acre, 34,200-square-foot lot.
47. 230 Holiday Road
Value: $1.75 million
Why so valuable? The 1.5-story house has about four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half-bath in 4,646 square feet of residential space on a 0.28-acre, or 12,000-square-foot lot. It also has five fireplaces.
47. 1823 Glenhill Drive
Value: $1.75 million
Why so valuable? The 1.6-story house has about 13 rooms, including five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The 7,072-square-foot house was built in 2001 on a 0.81-acre lot.
47. 1936 Deer Meadow Trace
Value: $1.75 million
Why so valuable: The 1.5-story house was built in 2009 on a 11.3 acre, 491,662-square-foot lot. The house has an estimated four bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
50. 4301 Bridle Ridge Lane
Value: $1.745 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house has about five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, three fireplaces in 9,186 square feet of residential space. It was built in 2009 on a 10-acre, 436,036-square-foot property.
51. 1320 Big Pond Circle
Value: $1.73 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 1994 has about 25 rooms, including seven full bathrooms and one half-bath in 5,932 square feet of residential space. The 10-acre, 436,036-square-foot property has a pool.
