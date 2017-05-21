Fourth member of Lexington family dies after fire

A fire early Saturday morning in Lexington has claimed a fourth victim.
Wiley Brown, 8, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon due to smoke inhalation, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s office.
Brown and his family, Jeffrey, 54, Nancy, 59, and Cassie, 8, were all killed in a fire at 832 Laurel Hill Road. The fire department responded to the home at 3:27 a.m. and had the fire under control by 3:44 a.m.
Battalion Chief Jason Wells said the four victims were found and brought out of the home in less than 10 minutes. More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene.
Cassie and Wiley had just finished second grade at Picadome Elementary, according to an email that Principal Jennifer Hutchison sent to Picadome families Saturday afternoon.
