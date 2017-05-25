Charlotte Muyumba looked over to her family Wednesday during Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s graduation ceremony at Rupp Arena. Dunbar and Lafayette graduates received their diplomas Wednesday. On Thursday, Bryan Station, Henry Clay and Tates Creek high schools hold their commencement ceremonies. Fayette County Public Schools will have more than 2,640 graduates this spring, an all-time high.
May 25, 2017 8:29 AM

Lafayette, Dunbar kick off ceremonies for Fayette County’s largest graduating class

Herald-Leader Staff Report

More than 2,640 students graduate this week from Fayette County’s five public high schools, with the ceremonies in Rupp Arena.

On Wednesday, Lafayette had commencement ceremonies for 596 graduates, and Paul Laurence Dunbar had 552.

Thursday will see the other three high schools hand out diplomas: Henry Clay at 12:30 p.m., Tates Creek at 4 p.m., and Bryan Station at 7:30 p.m.

The overall number of graduates for 2017 is an all-time high for the school district, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. Ten years ago, 1,924 students graduated. The higher numbers are a result of Lexington’s population growth and an improving graduation rate.

Four of the five high schools are seeing all-time highs in the number of graduates, Deffendall said. Henry Clay High School, which lost some students in the past to redistricting, will have 566 graduates. Its record was 624.

Although the school year ended May 19, Rupp Arena wasn’t available for commencements until this week.

