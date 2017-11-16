Lexington Cemetery and city finalize deal to move Confederate statues

The Lexington Cemetery and the city have finalized an agreement that will allow two Confederate statues to be permanently moved to the Leestown Road cemetery.
The city and the cemetery have been in negotiations for several weeks over issues associated with moving the statues, including the size of the base of the statues, security and upkeep of the statues. Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the 12-page agreement.
The cemetery board tentatively agreed to take the statues of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, the last Confederate secretary of war, in September after the council voted unanimously to remove the statues from the lawn of the former Fayette County Courthouse on Main Street. They had stood there for more than 130 years.
Both men are buried at Lexington Cemetery.
Never miss a local story.
The agreement says the statues will be moved to the cemetery but will remain the property of the city. The cemetery will have access to a fund started at the Blue Grass Community Foundation for the statue’s upkeep and other costs associated with moving the statues. That fund has raised more than $75,000.
The city removed the statues in mid-October after receiving an attorney general’s opinion that said the city did not need permission of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission to move the statues. That opinion said the council never approved a 2003 application signed by then-Mayor Teresa Isaac to put the statues under state control, voiding the 2003 decision.
The statues have been in storage since they were removed in October.
“It’s been a very difficult issue for this community and it’s now completed,” said Vice Mayor Steve Kay, shortly after the council voted to approve the agreement.
Mayor Jim Gray said he was thankful the cemetery was able to accommodate the city’s request to take the statues.
“The Lexington Cemetery and the members of the board of the cemetery have really stepped up to help the city,” Gray said after Thursday’s meeting. “We are doing it the right way. It’s being done in a respectful way.”
It’s not clear when the two statues will be moved to the Lexington Cemetery. Some issues, such as security, still need to be worked out, city officials said Thursday.
The city hopes that only private funds will be used to relocate the statues. The agreement says the city will cover the costs associated with installation, which could include new bases for the large statues. Prometheus Bronze Foundry and Duncan Machinery have donated their time and services to move the two statues at no cost to the city.
The council voted to move the statues in August, less than a week after a violent confrontation in Charlottesville, Va., where one woman was killed and dozens injured when a man drove a vehicle into a group of counterprotesters who had clashed with white supremacists protesting the removal of a Confederate statue.
The debate on whether to remove the statues started after John Hunt Morgan’s statue was vandalized in June 2015 with black paint that read “Black Lives Matter.” After the incident, Gray asked the Urban County Arts Review Board, which reviews public memorials and art, to make recommendations on whether the two statues represented “the shared values” of Lexington.
The Urban County Arts Review Board recommended the two statues be moved in November 2015 after four months of public testimony and debate. The statues, though, remained until Gray announced in August that he would seek the council’s support to move them.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments