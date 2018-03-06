Pastor ousted from troubled Lexington church after months of controversy

A newly-elected board of elders for Southern Acres Christian Church has taken possession of the church and ousted senior pastor Cameron McDonald from his position.

In a post on the church’s Facebook page Tuesday evening, the new board detailed the steps they have taken to acquire legal possession of the church.

“One month ago, members of Southern Acres Church decided, by a vote of 173 to zero, to remove Cameron McDonald as senior pastor and directed us, as members of the newly elected Board, to take charge of the church’s affairs,” the post from the board states.

“Because Mr. McDonald refused to turn over the keys to the property at 301 Harvard Drive for a month after the February 4 vote, last Sunday evening, we entered the building and took lawful and legal possession without resorting to the use of force or violence. We are also working to take charge of the church’s other assets and look forward to a bright future under new leadership,” the statement explains. “We thank Mr. McDonald for his past service and wish him well in his future endeavors. We will have no further comment at this time and look forward to reopening the building in the near future. We look forward to worshiping Jesus and praying together soon. Stay tuned for future updates.”

According to Kentucky’s Secretary of State website, McDonald is no longer the registered agent of the church. It is now Bill Powell, who filed a civil complaint against McDonald last month.

The Secretary of State website also lists the current officers of the church as the new board of elders who were voted last month by the church body.

Monday night, the church posted on its Facebook page that services and events have been canceled until further notice.

It occurs as pastor Cameron McDonald is involved in a lawsuit and separate civil complaint with church members.

Powell filed a lawsuit last month to remove McDonald from the church. A court hearing was delayed until March 13.

Cameron and Erica McDonald Southern Acres Christian Church

In court documents, McDonald’s attorney claimed the new board is not valid and does not have authority to remove McDonald. Furthermore, McDonald argues the courts can’t intervene in ecclesiastical questions.

McDonald is also being accused by church members James Keogh and Chad Martin of embezzlement, unlawful conversion of funds and unjust enrichment in a civil complaint.

According to the lawsuit, Keogh gave $170,000 to the church in December 2016 and $100,000 of it was diverted to McDonald or his wife to help pay the mortgage on the couple’s $530,000 Jessamine County home they had purchased five months prior.

Last year, McDonald also insisted the church add his wife to the payroll, giving them a combined income of more than $100,000, the lawsuit said.

The complaint alleged that McDonald fired the church’s officer manager to prevent her from being able to provide information about the church’s finances to law enforcement.

The pastor was involved in a previous lawsuit last November, also filed by Keogh and Martin, that accused him of concentrating power among himself, his wife, and fellow pastor Tim Jones. That lawsuit was dropped in January.

Prior to the November lawsuit being dismissed, church attorney Austin Wilkerson denied all allegations made against McDonald and the church and said all actions were taken in accordance with the Bible.

There has also been frequent police presence at the church in recent months. McDonald repeatedly barred some members access to the church and an off-duty Lexington police officer blocked their entry.

Last month, the church’s members voted 173-0 in favor of a resolution to remove McDonald as pastor and elect a new board of elders. The church members had to vote at a nearby park because they weren’t given access to church property; the church was locked during service that Sunday.

The resolution demanded that the McDonalds and Jones deliver the new board the keys to the church property and control of church bank accounts, property and assets, according to court records.

Southern Acres, located on Harvard Drive, was chartered in 1972.