Could Lexington students be going to school in June after ten inches of snow?

Fayette County Public Schools canceled classes for Monday due to “wintry weather impacting road conditions”, the fifth day classes have been called off for bad weather in the 2017-18 school year.

It was one of many public school districts and private schools in Kentucky to close after up to 8 to 10 inches of snow fell in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Some colleges were already on spring break.

The University of Kentucky’s website said the campus is on a two-hour delay with the exception of specific employees.

Fayette school officials did not include information on a make-up day for Monday when they announced the cancellation.

At a recent meeting of the school board, there were no objections to using March 16 and May 29-31 as makeup days for those missed this winter. If there were more cancellations, June 1, 4-8 and 11-14 were possible makeup days.

School was to have ended on May 25, but that changed when bad weather forced cancellations on Jan. 5, 8, 16, 17.

Take a ride down Turkey Foot Road in Lexington after a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The show accumulated on tree branches where it stayed Monday. Charles Bertramcbertram@herald-leader.com

Trees are down on several vehicles in the 4500 block of Hartland Parkway following a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The city's traffic management center said there were various reports of limbs or trees blocking roads and low-hanging electrical lines. Charles Bertramcbertram@herald-leader.com

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears