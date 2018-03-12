Could Lexington students be going to school in June after ten inches of snow?

Fayette County Public Schools canceled classes for Monday due to “wintry weather impacting road conditions”, the fifth day classes have been canceled due to bad weather in the 2017-18 school year. The University of Kentucky’s website said the campus is on a two-hour delay with the exception of specific employees.
Fayette school officials did not include information on a make-up day for Monday when they announced the cancellation.
At a recent meeting of the school board, there were no objections to using March 16 and May 29, 30, and 31 as makeup days for those missed this winter and officials said if weather forced more cancellations, June 1 could be used as well. June 4 through 8, and June 11 through 14 are all possible makeup days for additional canceled days, too. School was to have ended on May 25, but that changed when bad weather forced cancellations on January 5, 8, 16, 17.
The Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT-TV is reporting up to 10 inches of snow in Lexington with the possibility of more. City officials said Lexington Police Department responded to 117 traffic related calls with no major injury accidents. As of 4:45 a.m., there were 19 non-injury collisions.
Police also responded to 53 motorist assists and 45 traffic hazards such as trees down, low hanging wires, and poor road conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said a “much more pronounced snow shower/squall maker” will move in to Central Kentucky Tuesday.
There were a large number of stranded vehicles, particularly on Interstate-75, due to heavy snowfall. There are also several roadways blocked by fallen trees and low hanging electrical wires.
Due to road conditions, waste collection was canceled for Monday. Residents with Monday collection will be serviced on Wednesday this week instead.
City government is running on a three-hour delay. Employees will report at 11 a.m.
There have also been power outages in Central Kentucky,
