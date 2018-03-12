Here’s what happens when up to 10 inches of snow falls overnight

A winter storm that dumped up to 8 to 10 inches of snow in Lexington overnight clogged secondary roads and weighed down or broke limbs and power lines Monday, according to the National Weather Service and authorities.

The storm dropped as much as 15 inches of snow in a narrow band from Central Kentucky through southern West Virginia, National Weather Service meteorologist Tony Edwards told the Associated Press. Snow amounts outside of that band were considerably less.

Lexington police responded to three injury collisions and 41 non-injury collisions from 4:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Officers also responded to 73 motorist assists in that time frame and 65 traffic hazards, such as trees down, low hanging wires and particularly poor road conditions. Some of those included vehicles that ran off the roads.

Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city of Lexington, said since around 4:45 a.m. the vast majority of those 65 traffic hazards — about 50 —were for downed trees. City crews were working to remove the road hazards, Straub said.

In addition to trees and limbs, electrical wires, stranded vehicles or wrecks temporarily closed portions of several roads, including Interstate 75.

I realize that the selection committee is very intentional, but how did they get a foot of snow to blanket Lexington? They are good. LOL! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 12, 2018

Trees are down on several vehicles in the 4500 block of Hartland Parkway following a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The city's traffic management center said there were various reports of limbs or trees blocking roads and low-hanging electrical lines. Charles Bertramcbertram@herald-leader.com

Low hanging traffic light on Russell Cave Road near Faith St. Part of the road is blocked off and temporarily shutdown. @WKYT @Kentuckyweather #kywx pic.twitter.com/1tADPj5RBf — Chris Johnson (@ChrisWKYT) March 12, 2018

Hours after the snow fell, I-64 is in decent shape. Officers are still assisting drivers stuck. This is near the BG Junction exit. .@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/8IUl3EEwKX — Steve Butera (@SteveButeraWLEX) March 12, 2018

For example, there were reports of a non-injury collision involving three vehicles on I-75 north near the Paris Pike exit , and a large tree down on Cooper Drive near Cassidy Avenue. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported injury crashes on both sides of the I-75 Clays Ferry Bridge between Fayette and Madison counties, resulting in the bridge closing for around a half hour.

The state Transportation Cabinet District 7, which includes Fayette County, was plowing and treating state roads in each of its 12 counties.

Dino Brooks and Russell Burnett plow the Campus First lot off of South Broadway for businesses to open after 8 to 10 inches of snow fell upon Lexington Sunday night through Monday morning. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Various businesses, including bank branches, dentists and doctors, dry cleaners, veterinarians, day-cares centers and churches have closed or delayed their openings Monday. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government was working on a three-hour delay.

Power outages from downed lines caused sporadic problems throughout the central and eastern portions of the state. Kentucky Utilities reported 967 customers without power at 7:15 a.m. due to the snow on trees taking down power lines. The majority of the power outages were in the Crestwood area, along with a section near Idle Hour Country Club.

About 27,200 Kentucky customers were without power in Central and Eastern Kentucky as of about 9:30 a.m., according to the Kentucky Public Service Commission. Utilities affected included Inter-County Energy, Jackson Energy, Kentucky Power and more.

This heavy snow is beautiful but it’s also destructive. Lost 2 trees overnight here south of Richmond. @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/ojuHztzEOL — Danny Davis (@Pastor3D) March 12, 2018

As snow moved to the eastern part of the state, many more trees fell on power lines. Johnson, Jackson, Rockcastle and Lawrence counties have more than 1,000 reported power outages, according to WYMT.

Following additional snow showers and flurries Monday night, a “much more pronounced snow shower/squall” will make its way to the area Tuesday, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.

Heavy snow caused a tree to fall on a car at Park Place Apartments on Tates Creek Road Monday morning. Sarah Brettell Stunson

A March snow is not unprecedented, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Schoettmer.

“We can get some pretty big snows in March,” he said. “We can go the whole month without snow, or we could have a really snowy month.”

Lexington received 17.1 inches of snow in March 2015 and 7.5 inches in 2014, according to the weather service. In the last two years, there was less than an inch of snow in Lexington in March.

Monday’s storm occurred on the 25-year anniversary of the 1993 blizzard that dropped as much 30 inches of snow a two-day span in Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky. The 24-hour snowfall record for that state was set during that blizzard, when 25 inches fell in Hazard.

According to LEX 18, Lexington received 3 inches of snow Sunday night and 6 inches Monday morning. Both days’ totals are new snowfall records.