'Horrific accident.' Lexington pedestrian struck by driver with medical emergency.

A man with a medical emergency struck and killed a pedestrian near Glendover Elementary School, police said.
The driver of the car also died. The accident occurred at the corner of Bellefonte Drive and Jesselin Drive. The area is between Nicholasville and Tates Creek roads not far from Glendover Elementary School.
The accident occurred just before 6 p.m.
While the driver was having a medical emergency, the car traveled down a hill from the school and hit a man in a crosswalk, police said.
"This was no one's fault," said Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman. It was "really just a horrific accident"
Identities of and information about the men were not released pending further investigation and notification of family.
It was the second deadly pedestrian accident in less than a week. Stevonn Page, 46, was struck and killed Thursday while retrieving her garbage cans at the end of her driveway near Leestown Road.
Comments