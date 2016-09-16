Woman dies in three-vehicle crash on U.S. 25 in Scott County

One person died Friday following a three-vehicle crash in Scott County, Sheriff Tony Hampton said.
The wreck involved two garbage trucks and a passenger car, Hampton said. The woman in the passenger car died, he said.
The crash happened on U.S. 25 between Gemini Trail and Rogers Gap Road north of Georgetown.
A traffic alert from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that segment of road would be closed for two to four hours.
