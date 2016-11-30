Memorial to Lexington lawyer killed in bicycle accident was stolen

A memorial dedicated to a Lexington lawyer allegedly killed in a DUI accident was stolen, police say.
Mark Hinkel, 57, was killed after he was hit by a truck in Scott County while on his bike in 2015 during the Horsey Hundred, a bike ride consisting of various lengths, sponsored by the Bluegrass Cycling Club.
Robert Swanigan, assistant Georgetown police chief, said police think the memorial dedicated to Hinkel was stolen within the last two weeks. The memorial, in the shape of a bike, was secured through a concrete mount and had to be physically taken apart to be removed. The memorial was located on Lemons Mill Road, the same road where Hinkel was hit.
The man who allegedly hit Hinkel, Odilon Paz-Salvador, was charged with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, first-degree fleeing or evading police and driving a motor vehicle without a license.
In August, a judge refused to move Paz-Salvador’s trial. A hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 8 to determine if Paz-Salvador’s statements and any evidence should be suppressed after he allegedly made statements without being read his Miranda rights while in police custody, according to court documents.
Swanigan said police did not have a suspect as of late Wednesday morning in the memorial theft. Georgetown police are asking people with information about the theft to call 502-863-7820 or submit anonymous tips using the MyPD app.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments