Charismatic, former Kentucky Derby winner, retires to Old Friends

The Thoroughbred who nearly won the Triple Crown in 1999 received a small fanfare as he was trotted out Monday at Old Friends Equine, a retirement home for Thoroughbred race horses.
The 20-year-old horse has a distinguished career in horse racing, winning the 1999 Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. He came in third in the 1999 Belmont Stakes, falling short of his Triple Crown bid, coming behind Vision And Verse and winner Lemon Drop Kid. Charismatic fractured two bones in his left front leg during the race, which ended his racing career.
Prior to coming to Old Friends, Charismatic had been standing stud in Japan since 2002. Charismatic arrived to Chicago on Nov. 30 after an 18-hour flight, information from Old Friends Equine stated. He was quarantined in Chicago for about three days, where his blood was tested to assure he was in good health. He arrived at Old Friends on Dec. 3 but made his first public appearance Monday.
Robyn Roach, the widow of Tom Roach, the co-breeder of Charismatic, said the horse’s return to Kentucky was a decade in the making.
“I never thought he would come back,” she said.
Charismatic joins other prominent Thoroughbreds at the farm, including 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner War Emblem and Affirmed Success, a son of 1978 Triple Crown winner Affirmed. Charismatic’s son, I’m Charismatic, also resides at the farm.
Charismatic’s sire was Summer Squall, the winner of the 1990 Preakness Stakes, who was euthanized in 2009. Charismatic’s dam was Bali Babe.
During his tenure, Charismatic had seven starts, five wins, two places, four shows and earned $2,038,064.
Old Friends offers a daily tour during the winter at 11 a.m. Charismatic can be visited, but cannot be fed until he clears his quarantine, which is expected to be in the next week or two.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments