Georgetown Kmart to close in mid-April

The Kmart at 1501 Paris Pike will close in mid-April, Sears Holdings announced Tuesday.
Sears Holdings spokesman Howard Riefs said the company has been evaluating store space and productivity, and has accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores. He described the decision to close the Scott County store as difficult, but necessary.
Liquidation sales will begin Jan. 6.
The number of Kmart employees at the Georgetown store was not immediately available, but Riefs said most of the employees are part-time, hourly employees. Eligible employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.
Kmart shoppers can go to kmart.com/stores.html to look up other nearby stores. According to the website, Kmarts are still open in Frankfort, Versailles and Lexington.
According to Business Insider, 64 Kmart stores across 28 states, including one in Pikeville, are closing this month.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Full statement on Georgetown Kmart closure
