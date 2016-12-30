Scott County jail overcrowded at 141 percent capacity

0:57 Paul Johnson impressed with UK's defense Pause

1:27 Plant's waste creates its needed electricity, steam

1:10 'Dark Highway' author Ann DAngelo shows the scene of the 1936 crime

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

0:40 Mark Stoops talks a little golf trash

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:55 Cal laments sloppy second half

1:13 Why Georgia Tech runs its option offense