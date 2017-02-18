Citizens protest Scott County landfill expansion

0:33 GleanKy Heirloom Seed Sale Pause

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

1:21 De'Aaron Fox feeling more like himself

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

3:16 PJ Washington thinks UK is close to landing Bamba, Knox

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar