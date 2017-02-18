Citizens protest Scott County landfill expansion

Some Scott County residents say a proposed landfill expansion is a safety and health concern.
About 20 people gathered on street corners around the Scott County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the proposed expansion of the Central Kentucky Landfill.
Among their biggest fears is that the expansion would lead to more garbage trucks on U.S. 25, where a woman was killed in a crash involving two garbage trucks in September.
“The expansion is going to drastically increase truck traffic,” said Dan Kahl. “It’s created a hazard for all the residents, including the school that’s on Mallard Point Drive.”
In addition to the increased traffic, the protesters said a bigger landfill might affect their property values, increase the chance of inappropriate waste at the facility, and cause more of an odor problem.
Several of the protesters, who have formed at least one work group, Scott County Neighbors for Safety and Health, said they live in Mallard Point.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass wants to expand the landfill’s waste disposal area from 46.8 acres to about 75.5 acres. It also wants the boundary around the landfill increased to 602 acres. The boundary is 102.8 acres now.
Joe Kane, executive director of the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission, has said that the landfill will need to be rezoned from its current agricultural use in order for the expansion to proceed. Waste Services has appealed that ruling.
The Scott County Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hold a hearing on the appeal March 2.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
