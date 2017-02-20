Man killed in truck hit-and-run in Scott County

A man is dead after a hit-and-run Monday morning, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The victim, 46-year-old Donald Savage, was killed early Monday morning after being hit by truck, according to the news station. The accident happened on Sabin Drive, off of U.S. 25 between Sadieville and Georgetown.
Witnesses told police Savage was in the middle of the road when he was hit, WKYT reported. Witnesses said Savage was trying to get the driver of a truck to slow down. The driver who hit and killed Savage did not stop, police told WKYT, and witnesses said the driver was last seen going north on U.S. 25.
Police said the driver's truck was described as being white or silver with a very loud exhaust, WKYT reported. Witnesses said it had a Monster Energy drink decal on the back window, and a possible National Rifle Association decal as well. A partial Kentucky farm license plate was also reported with the numbers 8-6-7-8.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments