Non-profit seeks to create Scott County bus route

Bus routes may be coming to Scott County.
Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, a non-profit organization, is gathering feedback to determine if establishing a bus route in Scott County is warranted.
In general, positive feedback was received about the idea at a Wednesday public meeting, said Roger Kirk, director of transportation for BGCAP. Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, who attended Wednesday’s meeting also, said about 30 to 40 people attended.
If implemented, the bus routes would circle around Georgetown, stopping at places such as Georgetown Community Hospital and downtown Georgetown. The routes would be flexible to accommodate more potential riders and anyone can ride, Prather said.
The Scott County bus routes would be funded by the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation through grant money. BGCAP plans to submit the grant applications to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in April and grant status notification should be received in July, Kirk said.
The accessible transportation service includes a lift for mobility devices such as wheelchairs and for those that cannot navigate steps easily.
If the bus routes were to be created, BGCAP would be responsible for the buses. The transit system would be called GTran. BGCAP has also developed bus routes in Danville and Nicholasville. If there is enough money, a bus route from Georgetown to Frankfort and Georgetown to Lexington may be established, Prather said.
Prather is excited about the possibility of a public transit system in Georgetown, he said.
“It’s another step forward for a growing, thriving community to give some access to mass transit,” Prather said.
An online survey to gather more feedback will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Friday.
