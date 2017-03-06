Mayor: Georgetown council to consider fairness ordinance in ‘very short order’

The city council will consider a fairness ordinance in “very short order,” Mayor Tom Prather said last week.
Members of Georgetown Fairness, a group that wants to update the Georgetown civil rights ordinance to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity, addressed the Georgetown City Council late last month about their cause.
A fairness ordinance would prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations. Lexington, Louisville, Covington, Danville, Frankfort, Morehead, Vicco in Perry County and Midway have approved fairness ordinances. In Kentucky, it is also illegal to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity in public employment.
In October, organizers of the Georgetown Pride Festival used the event to push for a fairness ordinance. Lisa Thornton, chair of the group, said it was important for Georgetown pass a fairness ordinance for a number of reasons.
“I think Georgetown is the type of community that wishes to be fair to all of its citizens,” she said. “I think it’s also good for business.”
Dr. Horace Hambrick, a Georgetown pediatrician, was one of a few speakers who addressed the Georgetown City Council on Feb. 27 advocating for the city to adopt a fairness ordinance.
“We want to live in a community where no human being faces discrimination for any reason,” Hambrick told the council. “Everyone in our community is threatened whenever the rights of anyone are denied.”
Two of Hamrbick’s five children are gay, he said. Hambrick presented about 1,050 signatures who were in support of the fairness ordinance to the council.
“Georgetown Fairness wants a law that will protect people now and prevent problems later,” he told the council. “We want to be proactive and not reactive.”
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
