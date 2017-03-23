Updated: Barbecue restaurant damaged by fire, cause unknown

A prominent business was damaged early Thursday morning in a fire.
The fire started about 5 a.m. at Red State Taps off South Broadway Street in the downtown area, said Tim Thompson, a fire marshal with the Georgetown Fire Department.
The fire was extinguished later this morning, but the restaurant suffered extensive damage. There were no injuries, but a neighboring home was damaged by the heat.
What cause the fire hasn’t been determined, Thompson said.
“They’re definitely not going to be in business for some time,” Thompson said, adding it’s up to the insurance company to determine if the building was a total loss.
Red State Taps, owned by David Carroll, opened in early 2016. Carroll also owns Red State BBQ at 4020 Georgetown Road in Lexington.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
