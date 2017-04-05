Sheriff falls, accidentally shoots self in shoulder

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton was in the hospital Wednesday morning, recovering from an accidental gun shot wound.
George Lusby, Scott County Judge-Executive, said Hampton fell down a flight of steps in his house Wednesday morning, and his gun went off and shot him in the shoulder.
Hampton also broke a lower leg bone in the fall, Lusby said.
Hampton was listed in fair condition at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Lusby said he was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
