Hundreds of homes planned for farmland north of Lexington

By Trey Crumbie

November 09, 2017 10:36 PM

A proposed subdivision that could house hundreds of people might be coming to Georgetown.

The subdivision, which was approved for a zone change by the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission during a public hearing Thursday evening, could be located on about 105 acres of farmland behind Anne Mason Elementary and Royal Spring Middle schools on Champion Way. It will tentatively consist of about 480 single-family homes.

The plan features slightly less than 18 acres of land conservation, also.

Urban Groupe Homes, a Lexington-based real estate company, is the applicant for the subdivision. Urban Groupe Homes developed other subdivisions in the Georgetown area including Pleasant Valley adjacent to the Georgetown Toyota plant and the Lake Forest/Harmony Ridge subdivision near Lemons Mill Elementary School.

The public hearing attracted many Georgetown residents to voice their concerns on the subdivision. Traffic was a major contention.

James Mullannix, a resident of the nearby Pebble Beach Drive, said U.S. 25, a two lane narrow road, could not support more traffic congestion in its current state. U.S. 25 would be used to enter and exit the subdivision.

“I think you’ve got the cart before the horse,” he said. “That road out there is (an) absolute death trap.”

As a stipulation for its approval, Urban Groupe must make improvements to the road to alleviate traffic. Urban Groupe must also contact the Kentucky Department of Transportation to see if any additional improvements can be made to U.S. 25, which is maintained by the state.

Scott County had more than 52,000 residents in 2015, according to the U.S. Census. By 2040, about 97,745 people will be living in the county, recent data shows. It was home to only 15,000 in 1960.

The Mill, a 228-townhouse complex on Magnolia Drive adjacent to Interstate-75 was built in 2012.

The plan will go to the Georgetown City Council for final approval. If the council approves it, Urban Groupe will need to come back to the planning commission to propose its preliminary subdivision plat review.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

