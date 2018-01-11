Scott County unveils school redistricting proposal. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Changes are coming to Scott County’s school district.
The district, which belongs to the fastest growing county in Kentucky, will open two new schools in August 2019. Great Crossing High School, located on Betsy Way next to Elkhorn Crossing School, and Creekside Elementary School on East Main Street Extension between McClelland Circle and Interstate 75.
The redistricting plan, which will affect hundreds of students by the 2019-20 school year, was unveiled Thursday at a community forum. Below highlights the redistricting changes that will occur at each school in Scott County. The redistricting plan is tentative and is not a final draft.
Anne Mason Elementary School
▪ Students who live in the Degaris Mill, Old Mill, Morgan Mill subdivisions would no longer attend Anne Mason Elementary School and would go to Creekside Elementary School. This change would affect about 75 students.
▪ Students who live in Derby Estates would no longer attend Anne Mason Elementary School and would attend Western Elementary School. This would affect about 50 students.
Creekside Elementary School
▪ Students who live in The Mill Apartments, Cherry Blossom, Tanbark, and the Villages at Lanes Run would no longer attend Eastern Elementary School and will go to Creekside Elementary School. This change would affect about 130 students.
▪ Students who live in the Scotland Woods apartments and the Elkhorn Meadows subdivision would attend Creekside and no longer Eastern Elementary School. This change would affect about 130 students.
▪ Students who live in the Wyndamere Apartments, Elkhorn Green subdivision and its connecting routes would attend Creekside Elementary School and no longer Lemons Mill Elementary School. This change would affect about 205 students.
▪ Students who live in Degaris Mill, Old Mill, and Morgan Mill subdivisions would attend Creekside Elementary School and no longer attend Anne Mason Elementary School. This change would affect 75 students.
Eastern Elementary School
▪ Students living in The Mill apartments, Cherry Blossom, Tanbark, Villages at Lane Run subdivisions would no longer attend Eastern Elementary School and would go to Creekside Elementary School. This change would affect about 130 students.
▪ Students who live in Scotland Woods apartments and the Elkhorn Meadows subdivision would no longer attend Eastern Elementary School and would attend Creekside Elementary School. This change would affect about 130 students.
▪ Students who live in Rocky Creek and north of US 460 would attend Eastern Elementary School instead of Lemons Mill Elementary School. This change would affect about 120 students.
▪ Students who live on Crumbaugh Road to the county line would attend Eastern Elementary School and would no longer attend Lemons Mill Elementary School. This change would affect about 20 students.
Garth Elementary School
▪ Students who live in the Richfield, Violets Trace, East Main, Mansion Estates subdivisions would no longer attend Garth Elementary School and would go to Lemons Mill Elementary School. This change would affect about 130 students.
▪ Students who live in Indian Acres, Old Armstrong and Wellington North subdivisions would attend Garth Elementary School and no longer attend Southern Elementary School. This change would affect about 70 students.
Lemons Mill Elementary School
▪ Students who live in the Elkhorn Green subdivision and its connecting routes would no longer attend Lemons Mill Elementary School and would attend Creekside Elementary School. This change would affect about 190 students. Students who live in Wyndamere Apartments would no longer attend Lemons Mill Elementary School and would attend Creekside Elementary School. This change would affect about 15 students.
▪ Students who live in Rocky Creek and north of US 460 would no longer attend Lemons Mill Elementary School and would attend Eastern. This change would affect about 120 students. Students who live on Crumbaugh Road to the county line would no longer attend Lemons Mill Elementary School and would attend Eastern Elementary School.
▪ Students who live in the Richfield, Violets Trace, East Main, Mansion Estates subdivisions would attend Lemons Mill Elementary School instead of Garth Elementary School. This change would affect about 130 students.
Southern Elementary School
▪ Students who live in Indian Acres, Old Armstrong and Wellington North subdivisions would no longer attend Southern Elementary School and would attend Garth Elementary School. This change would affect about 70 students.
▪ Students who live in the Etterwood subdivision would no longer attend Southern Elementary School and would go to Western Elementary School. This change would affect about six students.
Western Elementary School
▪ Students who live in Derby Estates will attend Western Elementary School, instead of Anne Mason Elementary School. This will affect about 50 students.
▪ Students who live in the Etterwood subdivision would attend Western Elementary School, instead of Southern Elementary School. This change would affect about six students.
What about Northern Elementary School and Stamping Ground Elementary schools?
Those schools will not change under the proposed plan.
What about the middle schools?
▪ Students assigned to Garth, Lemons Mill, and Southern would attend Georgetown Middle School.
▪ Students assigned to Anne Mason, Creekside, and Eastern would attend Royal Spring Middle School.
▪ Students assigned to Northern, Stamping Ground, and Western would attend Scott County Middle School.
What about the high schools?
▪ Students assigned to Anne Mason, Creekside, Eastern, and Northern will attend Scott County High School while students assigned to Garth, Lemons Mill, Southern, Stamping Ground, and Western will attend Great Crossing High School.
Are any students exempt from the plan?
Yes. At the elementary school level, rising 5th graders for the 2019-20 school year and their siblings can remain at their current school. At the middle school level, rising 8th graders for the 2019-20 school year and their siblings can remain at their school. At the high school level, rising juniors and seniors for the 2019-20 school year and their siblings can stay at their current school.
What about open enrollment?
Students can apply to enroll in a school outside of their school district. Parents must transport their own children. There are limited slots and open enrollments prior to the 2019-20 school year will not be considered. Applications for open enrollment will be considered at the end of this year for Scott County school staff and at the beginning of 2019 for everyone else.
Why are the district lines changing?
Numerous reasons. Scott County is the fastest-growing county in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Data Center. Current enrollment exceeds capacity in most schools and two new schools are scheduled to open in August 2019.
When will the plan become final?
The Scott County Board of Education is expected to vote on the plan by Feb. 15 at the earliest.
I have additional questions. Who can answer them?
Questions can be sent to redistricting@scott.kyschools.us, which will go to school Superintendent Kevin Hub. The full redistricting plan can also be read here.
