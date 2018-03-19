Trains collide in Scott County, leading to fire, evacuations

A train derailed in Scott County late Sunday night, resulting in a collision with a separate train.
The crash occurred near Lisle Road in Georgetown and led to four people being hurt, according to the Georgetown Police Department. One train stopped suddenly and the second train collided into it, sparking a fire, LEX 18 reported.
Eight locomotives and approximately 200 train cars were involved in the collision, LEX 18 said.
Both trailer parks on Lisle Road were evacuated after one of the trains leaked a chemical, police said. Buses were sent to evacuate the residents to Lemons Hill Elementary School. The evacuations were lifted around 2 a.m. when crews did not find any hazardous material spilling from the trains, police said.
The crash also led to lane closures on Interstate 75 for around two hours. As of 7 a.m., Lisle Road remains closed.
All four people who were injured were on the trains, including both engineers, according to LEX 18. The injuries are considered to be minor.
