Georgetown officer kills armed home intruder

A police officer in Georgetown fatally shot a home intruder early Tuesday morning, according to media reports.
A man forced his way into a home on Echo Path around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police told WKYT. When police arrived, the intruder was armed with two handguns, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
A confrontation ensued and when the intruder raised his arm, he was shot and killed by an officer, WKYT reported.
In addition to the two guns, the intruder had two knives and multiple weapons in his car, WKYT said.
A woman inside the home knew the intruder, police told WKYT, but their relationship was not disclosed.
The names of the man killed and the police officer have not been released.
