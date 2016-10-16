Crime

Community, track world grieve over death of Trinity Gay, daughter of Tyson Gay

The shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, a rising track star in Lexington and the daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, drew intense reaction on social media both locally and from the international track community on Sunday.

Trinity Gay was shot about 4 a.m. after witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the Cook Out on South Broadway, police said. Trinity died at 4:41 a.m. at the hospital, according to the coroner.

The death of the rising track star drew condolences and sympathy messages on social media from the local track and high school athletics community, community leaders, international track stars and others. Here is a sampling of that reaction:

