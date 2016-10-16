Community, track world grieve over death of Trinity Gay, daughter of Tyson Gay

The shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, a rising track star in Lexington and the daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, drew intense reaction on social media both locally and from the international track community on Sunday.
Trinity Gay was shot about 4 a.m. after witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the Cook Out on South Broadway, police said. Trinity died at 4:41 a.m. at the hospital, according to the coroner.
The death of the rising track star drew condolences and sympathy messages on social media from the local track and high school athletics community, community leaders, international track stars and others. Here is a sampling of that reaction:
Heavy heart today for Tyson Gay and his family.— Lolo Jones (@lolojones) October 16, 2016
Lord please ease their pain and give them strength during this time.
Sending our thoughts & prayers to @TysonLGay & his loved ones as they mourn the tragic & senseless loss of his daughter, Trinity.— USATF (@usatf) October 16, 2016
Shocked to hear of death of Trinity Gay. A life of such potential cut so tragically short. Sympathies to Tyson and entire family.— Julian Tackett (@jtackettkhsaa) October 16, 2016
Tyson Gay's daughter..— Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) October 16, 2016
Anyone's daughter..
rip..Trinity
The Arkansas Razorback athletic family sends its condolences to @TysonLGay and his family during this difficult time.— Razorback XC/TF (@RazorbackTF) October 16, 2016
Sad news for a member of our @usatf Family this morning. As you head to church pray for @TysonLGay His daughter was killed last night.— Lauryn Williams (@LaurynCwilliams) October 16, 2016
Condolences to Tyson Gay and his family... 15-year-old girl dies after shooting at Lexington restaurant - https://t.co/rXKnwdhO9J— Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) October 16, 2016
R.I.P. Trinity. This senseless violence needs to stop— BSHS Track And Field (@BSHSTnF) October 16, 2016
Trinity Gay you will always be loved. You will never be forgotten!— Tates Creek TF (@TatesCreekTrack) October 16, 2016
We are devastated to lose Trinity.— Bryne Jacobs (@LHS_PrincipalJ) October 16, 2016
Our Lafayette family will come together to provide love and support for our students and one another during this tragic time— Bryne Jacobs (@LHS_PrincipalJ) October 16, 2016
Our hearts are broken this morning over the loss of Trinity to this tragic and senseless act of violence.— FayetteCountySchools (@ItsAboutKidsFC) October 16, 2016
Please join us in keeping the Gay family close in thought and prayer and supporting Lafayette during this unspeakably difficult time.— FayetteCountySchools (@ItsAboutKidsFC) October 16, 2016
My prayers & condolences to Tyson Gay & the rest of the Gay family, may God give you strength in this time of need.— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 16, 2016
