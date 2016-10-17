Crime

October 17, 2016 9:00 AM

‘So many tears.’ Read the tributes to slain Trinity Gay on social media

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Online tributes to slain Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, continued Monday morning as classmates returned to school and the community mourned.

A standout member of Lafayette High School’s track team, Trinity, 15, was killed early Sunday in an exchange of gunfire between two cars in the parking lot at Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway. Trinity, a talented runner, was well known among the high school track teams.

Three have been charged in connection with her death, but the most serious shooting-related charge so far has been wanton endangerment.

Athletes, organizations and many more offered condolences online for Tyson Gay Sunday.

 

#LLT U will truly be missed!❤

A photo posted by G H E R B O (@itz.gherbo.bby) on

 

#RIP #LONGLIVETRINITY #LLT #RestEasBabyGirlThere are no words to describe the amount of pain I feel right now, I just can&#39;t believe this could happen to you. Trin I&#39;ve know you since my freshman year of high- school. I remember first meeting you at that indoor meet in Kentucky, there was a group of kids pointing at you saying that&#39;s Tyson Gays Daughter right there I couldn&#39;t believe it so I walked up to you and introduced myself to you and come to find out they were true. I Remember at the time you had braces on, glasses, your hair was in a pony tail lol you never came across as. Bougie or stuck up or anything you were really humble and sweet, other people always looked at you and only seen you as being Tysons daughter, I grew to see you as your own person, the intelligent, vigilant, beautiful, funny, outgoing, kindhearted, altruistic, full of energy, goofy girl.

A video posted by Will Allen (@flexin.fines) on

 

never thought i&#39;d ever have to say this at 15, but i lost my best friend. the one person who&#39;s never switched up since 6th grade. i&#39;ve spent countless amount of days with you, and i&#39;d give anything to spend more. i spent your last full day here with us and i&#39;m so grateful for that. yesterday was one of the best days of my life and i&#39;ll never forget it. so sad how just yesterday me, you, my mom, and your mom were all sitting outside around a table talking about your future. you had so much going for you and now you&#39;ll never get the chance to achieve them. i&#39;ll never forget me telling you to be safe and you saying &#34;i will. call me if you ever need me. love you baby&#34;. fly high baby girl, no ones ever gonna forget that beautiful smile. #LLT #LongLiveTrinity

A photo posted by t (@tarad4) on

 

R.I.P to you. man you could always make me laugh. It hurts#heavenstrackstar #LLT

A photo posted by Dwayne Depp (@wayneshere) on

 

Overall speechless . Such a great and talented friend ❤️ #LLT We&#39;ll miss you

A photo posted by Jalen Byars (@jalenbyars) on

