‘So many tears.’ Read the tributes to slain Trinity Gay on social media

Online tributes to slain Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, continued Monday morning as classmates returned to school and the community mourned.
A standout member of Lafayette High School’s track team, Trinity, 15, was killed early Sunday in an exchange of gunfire between two cars in the parking lot at Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway. Trinity, a talented runner, was well known among the high school track teams.
Three have been charged in connection with her death, but the most serious shooting-related charge so far has been wanton endangerment.
Athletes, organizations and many more offered condolences online for Tyson Gay Sunday.
Still can't believe it #LLT— BSHS Track And Field (@BSHSTnF) October 17, 2016
Morning Trin I see you shinning bright this morning #LLT— DRE (@_dree3_) October 17, 2016
you can really feel the emotions today at yette man.. #LLT— TanB (@TJ_Janko) October 17, 2016
So many tears have shed for you Trinity I miss you so much #LLT— October 23 (@JvStivers44) October 17, 2016
Still praying for all of Trinity's friends and family man. I hope you all find comfort in this. #LLT— Twaun the G.O.A.T (@AntwaunClark30) October 17, 2016
No school is going to feel the same anymore. #LLT— Eric (@Kingchico73) October 17, 2016
No school is going to feel the same anymore. #LLT— Eric (@Kingchico73) October 17, 2016
I love how goofy you were Trin you could always cheer me up. If I needed words of wisdom you were there for me. You truly are someone special, you've impacted so many people's lives. I'm going to miss yelling your name, when your running down the homestretch of the 200, and 100. you know what I loved I loved how irritated you'd get when you had to run the 400, that look on your face would crack me up, you hated the 400 but you know what you still ran it with heart ❤️. #Youwillbemissed #RIPTrin #LONGLIVETRINITY #LLT #RestEasBabyGirl
Everyone wants change , but no one wants TO change . You have to be the change you wish to see in the world , it's the people who are crazy enough to to believe they can change the world that do. If you don't GO after what you want , you'll never have it . If you don't ASK , the answer will always be no . If you don't step FORWARD you will always be in the same place . Change will not come if we wait for another person or another time those you cannot change their minds cannot change anything . "Do not conform to the patterns of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Romans 12:2" #llt
#RIP #LONGLIVETRINITY #LLT #RestEasBabyGirlThere are no words to describe the amount of pain I feel right now, I just can't believe this could happen to you. Trin I've know you since my freshman year of high- school. I remember first meeting you at that indoor meet in Kentucky, there was a group of kids pointing at you saying that's Tyson Gays Daughter right there I couldn't believe it so I walked up to you and introduced myself to you and come to find out they were true. I Remember at the time you had braces on, glasses, your hair was in a pony tail lol you never came across as. Bougie or stuck up or anything you were really humble and sweet, other people always looked at you and only seen you as being Tysons daughter, I grew to see you as your own person, the intelligent, vigilant, beautiful, funny, outgoing, kindhearted, altruistic, full of energy, goofy girl.
never thought i'd ever have to say this at 15, but i lost my best friend. the one person who's never switched up since 6th grade. i've spent countless amount of days with you, and i'd give anything to spend more. i spent your last full day here with us and i'm so grateful for that. yesterday was one of the best days of my life and i'll never forget it. so sad how just yesterday me, you, my mom, and your mom were all sitting outside around a table talking about your future. you had so much going for you and now you'll never get the chance to achieve them. i'll never forget me telling you to be safe and you saying "i will. call me if you ever need me. love you baby". fly high baby girl, no ones ever gonna forget that beautiful smile. #LLT #LongLiveTrinity
#LLT ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/CztuKfW2A0— Elaja Renae (@elaja_renae) October 16, 2016
Rest Easy Trin Im going to miss you.... We all going to miss you! Love you!! ✊ #LLT— BUGGs™ (@Tarius__) October 16, 2016
#LLT watch over me baby girl. heaven really gained an angel. i love you ❤️❤️— baby jay (@itsss_jaydaaa) October 16, 2016
I'm not even sure how to react to this... Trinity was always full of life & made me laugh every time I saw her. We'll miss you forever #LLT— Jenna Wilson (@jennpaige50) October 16, 2016
Comments