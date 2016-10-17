3 admit to firing handguns multiple times when Trinity Gay, 15, was fatally shot

The three men charged in connection with the slaying of 15-year-old Trinity Gay admitted to firing handguns multiple times early Sunday in the parking lot of Cook Out restaurant, where the girl was shot in the neck, according to court records.
Witnesses told police that people in two cars exchanged gunfire when Trinity was hit. Police said they found both cars when they announced Sunday night the wanton endangerment charges filed against Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19. The Taylors are father and son.
Trinity, the daughter of Olympic sprinter and Lexington native Tyson Gay, was at the restaurant with friends and was an innocent bystander, her family said.
The three told police they fired their weapons multiple times outside the restaurant at 855 South Broadway, according to court records. Police have not said who was in what car or whether investigators have arrested everyone involved in the shooting. Also unclear is whether any of the three is suspected of firing the shot that struck Trinity, whose autopsy was expected to be completed Monday morning.
In addition to wanton endangerment, Middlebrooks is charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.
The men are scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday before Fayette District Judge Bruce T. Bell.
