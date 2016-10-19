Vigil held for 27-year-old Lexington man killed Sunday

About a week before his death, James Augustus Blair, 27,and his extended family traveled to Versailles to visit the grave of his father, who died from a heart attack 13 years ago.
Blair’s aunt Monica was the family’s unofficial photographer who captured some of the last photos of him before he was shot and killed Sunday in downtown Lexington.
Monica and Blair’s mother Doreene attended a vigil Wednesday evening in the Winburn community for the father of two. The vigil began at the Stop-N-Shop convenience store on Winburn Drive and was attended by more than 200 people.
Doreene held a frame filled with photos of Blair; some of which were taken on Gerald Drive where he grew up.
“It’s not real at all. It’s hard because James was a loving and good guy,” Doreene said. “I couldn’t believe it. I screamed and I hollered. That’s my baby. At 27, that’s my youngest son.”
Blair’s two sons, one of whom is 11-month-old Ja’Ceion, were also at the vigil. Monica discussed Blair’s passion for sports, particularly basketball, and how he once worked delivering the Herald-Leader.
At the vigil, Rev. R. L. Richard led the group in prayer followed by a rendition of the Chicago Mass Choir’s “I Pray We’ll Be Ready.” The group of mourners then walked to Gerald Drive where Kentucky state Sen. Reginald Thomas, who represents the Winburn community, spoke about gun violence. Thomas was also present in downtown Lexington on Oct. 12 to decry the shooting death of Maryiah Coleman, 22, on Sept. 7 in Winburn. Coleman was eight months pregnant.
“These senseless gun deaths and gun violence has to stop,” Thomas said. “We must live. We cannot die. And we deserve an opportunity to have a meaningful life like everyone else.”
Coleman also mentioned the death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, who was shot early Sunday morning outside Cook Out on South Broadway. Four men have been arrested by Lexington police in connection to Gay’s death though none are facing serious charges yet.
Police have not released any new details into Blair’s death. He was dropped off by a private vehicle at a nearby hospital around 2 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. Blair was eventually transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he later died. A point of contention at the vigil Wednesday was a portion of the police news release stating how officers were “dispatched to the Chase Parking Garage located at 201 E. Main Street in reference to a gunshot” Sunday.
“James wasn’t found in the garage,” Monica said. “He had just walked back to his car after giving his sister money to go into a club.”
Blair’s vigil ended with the release of more than a dozen balloons into the night sky as “His name was James” was yelled.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments