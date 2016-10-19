Two of three men charged in connection with shooting death of Trinity Gay released from jail

Two of the three men charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Olympian Tyson Gay’s 15-year-old daughter have been released from jail, according to the detention center.
Chazerae Taylor, 38, and D’markeo Taylor, 19, were released from jail Wednesday after each posted a $5,000 full cash bond, said Maj. Jeff Carter with the Fayette County jail. The two are father and son.
Trinity Gay died early Sunday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after a shooting at Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway, according to the Fayette County coroner. She was shot in the neck about 4 a.m. Sunday.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, and the Taylors admitted to firing handguns multiple times outside the restaurant where Trinity was shot, according to court records. In addition to wanton endangerment, Middlebrooks was charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.
Witnesses told investigators that people in two cars were exchanging fire when Trinity was hit, according to police. Trinity was not in either car involved in the shooting. She was at the restaurant with friends; they were talking and listening to music, according to the girls who were with Trinity.
The investigation is continuing, and forensic evidence is being evaluated to determine whether more charges will be filed, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
Middlebrooks remains in jail. His bond was set at $12,500.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
