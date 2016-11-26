Man charged with murder in Thanksgiving shooting of Lexington 14-year-old

A Lexington man has been arrested in West Virginia and charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old who was shot Thursday night on Henton Road.
Kevin J. Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s office, Lexington police said. He is being held at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, W.Va.
Angel Juarez, 14, was shot Thursday night when he answered the door of his house. Investigators determined the shooting was related to an earlier fight between Garcia and Angel’s older brother, police said.
Garcia had gone to the house Thursday to confront the older brother when Angel opened the door and was shot, police said. Angel died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Angel was an outgoing boy who loved basketball, family friend Sharon Byrd said Friday.
Anyone with additional information about the case may call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
