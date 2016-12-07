Great-grandmother of 2-year-old killed in shooting: ‘It seems like a bad dream.’

The great-grandmother of a Lexington 2-year-old who died Tuesday after a shooting on Kenton Street said she will be at every court appearance of the two men who were arrested.
Tammye Sparks was in the Fayette County district courtroom Wednesday when the two men, each charged with assault and robbery, pleaded not guilty at arraignment.
“I will be there until I go in my grave to make sure that they pay for what they’ve done to her,” Sparks said after the arraignment.
Marquis D. Thurman, 20, of Georgetown and Adrian L. Dunn, 20, of Lexington are each charged with two counts of assault and one of robbery. They are accused of entering a house on Kenton Street at about 11 p.m. Monday and demanding money. A woman, her 27-year-old boyfriend and her daughter were in the living room of the house.
After Thurman and Dunn demanded money, multiple shots were fired, striking the woman’s boyfriend and her daughter, according to Lexington Police. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire, but it has not been determined how many guns were used, how many shots were fired or who was shooting.
Nova Marie Gallman, 2, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where she died at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
The woman’s boyfriend was in stable condition when he was taken to a local hospital after the shooting, according to police.
Thurman and Dunn were found by police Tuesday at a local hospital as they sought treatment for injuries they suffered during the Kenton Street shooting.
Police said Monday that they do not believe Nova was shot on purpose.
The charges against Thurman and Dunn might be upgraded as “evidence is examined and additional information is obtained,” police said. They will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.
Sparks, Nova’s great-grandmother, said Nova’s whole family is hurting, Sparks said.
“It seems like a bad dream, it doesn’t seem like she’s gone and I just expect her to call me and tell me to come get her,” Sparks said. “It’s just hard.”
Sparks said she is tired of innocent young people being killed by violence in Lexington. Nova was the fourth juvenile in the last two months to die from gun violence.
“She was real spunky, sassy, she’s a beautiful baby,” Sparks said. “And I just don’t understand it, it’s senseless. They (Thurman and Dunn) got nothing and we’ve got a dead grandchild, a dead baby.”
Sparks said she’s grateful that Lexington police were able to arrest Thurman and Dunn so quickly. She added that she hopes the two men will face harsh punishment in the case.
“I’m not an evil person and I don’t like hating people, but I have hatred right now. I really do,” Sparks said.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
