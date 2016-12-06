2-year-old girl dies in Lexington shooting; fourth juvenile killed in 2 months

A 2-year-old girl died after an overnight shooting in Lexington, according to police.
Just after 11 p.m. Monday, two people knocked on the door of a home on Kenton Street where a woman, her child and her boyfriend live, according to Lexington police. The two people then forced their way into the home and there was a fight before several shots were fired, hitting the boyfriend and the child.
The child, Nova Marie Gallman, 2, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where she died at 4:22 a.m., according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
The boyfriend is in stable condition, Lexington Police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Family and friends of Nova began posting pictures and messages on social media Tuesday after her death.
I have never been a person for revenge but you both shot a 2 year in the head and I will be at ever court date you have.....you took our precious Angel....RIP MY SWEET NOVA MARIE GALLMAN #URGRANGRANWILLMISSYOUPosted by Tammye Sparks on Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Nova is the latest in a string of juveniles killed by gun violence in the last two months in Lexington. Angel Juarez, 14, was shot multiple times on Thanksgiving night when he answered his door on Henton Road. Kevin Garcia, 23, allegedly had a beef with Angel’s brother. Garcia was charged with murder.
David Fletcher Jones, 17, was shot in the head Nov. 18 in the basement of a house on Honey Jay Court near Tates Creek High School. He was with four others, one of whom, a juvenile, was charged with murder.
Olympian Tyson Gay’s daughter, Lafayette High School student Trinity Gay, 15, was shot Oct. 16 in the parking lot of Cook Out restaurant on Harrodsburg Road. Four men — Dvonta Middlebrooks, Chazerae M. Taylor, D’markeo C. Taylor and Lamonte A. Williams — were charged with wanton endangerment.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
