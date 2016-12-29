Fourth charged in connection with Frankfort pizza delivery driver’s death

A fourth person was arrested Wednesday in Frankfort and charged with robbery in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier this week, according to media reports.
Two juveniles and two 18-year-old women were charged with robbery after the man, a pizza delivery driver, was found dead at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in Frankfort.
Jared Banta, 21, was found shot in a Pizza Hut delivery car outside an apartment building on Schenkel Lane, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said previously. Banta was found on the same street as the Frankfort mother who was shot and killed Dec. 13.
Cameron Montgomery, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, WKYT reports. She is being held in the Franklin County jail on a first-degree robbery charge.
Brooke Kennedy, 18, was arrested Tuesday night, according to the Franklin County Regional Jail. She is accused of setting up a purchase of drugs, knowing that a robbery was planned, according to LEX18. Police said the three robbed Banta, and at some point he was shot, according to WKYT.
It was unclear how long Banta was dead before he was found, Harrod said Tuesday. Anyone with information is urged to call the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8525 or Crime Stoppers at 502-875-8648.
Frankfort nearly made it through the year without any homicides. But Jaleesa Robinson, 24, was found Dec. 13 at a Circle K convenience mart on Schenkel Lane after she drove about a half-mile after being shot in the chest in the parking lot of an apartment building off nearby Ridgeview Drive. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Toma Washington, 40, was arrested the next day on charges of murder and other crimes.
More charges are expected in Banta’s slaying, police told WKYT. The juveniles, whose names were not released, were charged with robbery or complicity to commit robbery, LEX18 reported.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
