Whitley County woman charged with murder in deaths of her children, husband

A Whitley County woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her daughters and husband in Williamsburg, according to police.
Courtney L. Taylor, 41, of Williamsburg was charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Larry Taylor, 51, Jessie Taylor, 18, and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, whose name wasn’t released, were killed Kentucky State trooper Lloyd Cochran said in a news release issued Tuesday. All three were found shot in the head in their beds, according to previous reports.
Courtney Taylor was at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and will be taken to Whitley County jail when she is release, police said.
At 10:12 p.m. Friday, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home off of U.S. 25W in Williamsburg, where deputies found Taylor with a weapon, which she pointed at the deputies, Cochran said.
One deputy fired his weapon at her, and she was wounded, Cochran said.
Deputies later found the girls and Larry Taylor. The investigation continues, Cochran said.
