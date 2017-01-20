Woodhill Park victim, 19, dies in Lexington’s 3rd fatal shooting since Saturday

A man who suffered a gunshot wound Thursday night at Woodhill Park has died, the Fayette County coroner’s office said Friday.
Christian Gomez, 19, died shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
A Lexington police officer responding to a call about shots fired in the area found the man near the parking lot about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The officer radioed back to dispatchers that the man had been shot once in the head.
Police gathered information at two other locations that might have been linked to the shooting.
One was on Woodhill Drive near Mulberry Drive, where a two-vehicle collision occurred about the time of the shooting.
Police Lt. Corey Doane said the third location was farther up Larkwood Drive from the park, where an abandoned vehicle was found.
Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said Friday morning that there were no updates in the investigation.
The death of Gomez is the third fatal Lexington shooting since Saturday. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the killing of Robert “Bobby” Durrum, 15, who died of multiple gunshot wounds just after midnight Thursday. Robert Cowan Jr., 38, died Sunday after he was shot outside Lexington’s King Cobra Motorcycle Club on Saturday night.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments