Suspect in Transylvania machete attack pleads not guilty at arraignment

The man accused of attacking students with a machete Friday in a Transylvania University café pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of assault and wanton endangerment.
Mitchell William Adkins, 19, of Cincinnati is charged with first-degree and fourth-degree assault, and four counts of wanton endangerment. He’s accused of injuring two people inside Jazzman’s Café.
A witness said Friday that Adkins asked students about their political affiliations before the attack.
One student was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Another student received treatment at the university by paramedics but wasn’t taken to a hospital.
Adkins was arraigned Monday in Fayette District Court by video conference. He is scheduled to be back in court on June 7.
Adkins is being held in the Fayette County jail on a $25,500 bond, according to the jail website.
