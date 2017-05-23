Two men charged in connection with fatal shooting on South Broadway

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon on South Broadway.
Dylan Capps, 20, was charged with murder and first-degree assault, and Keegan Newton, 19, was charged with wanton endangerment, according to Lexington Police.
The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot at 1081 South Broadway, according to police.
Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He died at 4:23 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. His name has not been released pending family notification.
A 20-year-old man also was shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. His condition hasn’t been released.
Investigators think that a fight between two groups of people escalated before shots were fired, according to police. Capps was reportedly seen leaving the area in a car that was then pulled over by officers.
Detectives said Capps shot both victims, and Newton, a friend of the two shooting victims, fired shots at Capps’ vehicle as he drove away, according to police.
Police aren’t seeking any other suspects.
