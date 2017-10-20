Valenti M. Ware
Lexington murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Iowa

By Morgan Eads

October 20, 2017 4:45 PM

A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in Lexington has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Des Moines, Iowa, according to Lexington police.

Valenti N. Ware, 35, was wanted on a charge of murder in the death of Meghan Lea Acord, 37, according to police. Investigators with the Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force obtained information that led to Ware’s arrest at an Iowa home.

Acord was found dead near train tracks in the East Loudon Avenue area on Oct. 1. She died of trauma from an assault, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said earlier this week that they believe Acord and Ware knew each other.

Ware has also been charged with tampering with evidence, according to police. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

