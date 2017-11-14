Eltron Bailey
Crime

1 twin found, 1 still at large after Richmond slaying, police say

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 2:14 PM

One of the twins wanted on a murder charge in Richmond has been arrested in Lexington, court records show.

Eltron Bailey, 27, had been wanted for more than a month by the Richmond Police Department. He and his brother, Elton Bailey, are accused of the Oct. 7 murder of Jaicoatai Dean, 21.

Eltron Bailey was arrested by Lexington police and charged in Fayette county with carrying a concealed weapon, parole violation, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled subtance (heroin), violations of conditions of release and being a persistent felony offender.

Dean was shot and killed outside apartments on Foxhaven Drive in Richmond on Oct. 7. Four days later, the warrants for Eltron Bailey and Elton Bailey were issued.

Lexington police also charged Kierra Berry, 26, with hindering prosecution or apprehension, according to the detention center.

She was spotted driving Bailey and fled from police Sunday, before being captured with Bailey on Monday, according to WKYT.

Elton Bailey has not been found. Richmond police referred to Elton and Eltron Bailey as “armed and dangerous” last month.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Elton Bailey, call 911.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

