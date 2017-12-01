More Videos

  Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

Crime

Police concerned that five robbery attempts at Lexington gas stations are related

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 01, 2017 12:13 PM

UPDATED 22 MINUTES AGO

Lexington police are concerned that five robberies or attempted robberies at Lexington gas stations in the past week are related.

The description of the robbers, the weapon and the method of operation is similar for each case, according to police: One or two unknown men dressed in hooded sweatshirts entered a gas station, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Each occurred in the early morning. The first robberyoccurred Nov. 25 at the Shell station on Nicholasville Road The next target was the Circle K at West Main Street and Forbes Road the following day, police said.

On Nov. 28, two robberies and an attempted robbery were reported at a Thorntons on Winchester Road, a Super America on Tates Creek Road and Malibu Drive, and a Speedway on Richmond Road.

Lexington police have released video in hopes of generating leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-2600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or Bluegrassstoppers.com.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

