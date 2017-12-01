Police concerned that five robbery attempts at Lexington gas stations are related

More Videos 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? Pause 2:57 Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 1:00 Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? 1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:11 Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism? 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? The description of the robbers, the weapon and the method of operation is similar for each case, according to police: One or two unknown men dressed in hooded sweatshirts entered a gas station, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The description of the robbers, the weapon and the method of operation is similar for each case, according to police: One or two unknown men dressed in hooded sweatshirts entered a gas station, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Video provided by Lexington police

