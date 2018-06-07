Police: Woman who was stabbed in Andover Hills lied, harmed herself

A 45-year-old woman who was stabbed on Monday in Andover Hills has been charged with falsely reporting a crime.
Callie Jones lied and harmed herself, police said. She initially claimed a man attacked her in a driveway.
Jones eventually admitted to fabricating the story, police said.
Jones initially told police a man wearing all black clothing and a ski mask took money and credit cards from her wallet as she got out of her SUV in her driveway in the 600 block of Brookgreen Lane about 11 a.m., and he stabbed her three times in the arm and stomach.
Blood was found on the ground by the SUV. She was in serious but stable condition at a Lexington hospital immediately after the stabbing.
"Through the course of the investigation, several discrepancies were identified in her story and detectives determined that Jones was being untruthful," police said in a release. "Jones ultimately admitted to fabricating the robbery story because she owed money to family members."
A search for the alleged suspect initially focused around nearby Jacobson Park, where a police dog lost the scent of the man, police said Monday.
