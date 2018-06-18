Man charged with murdering his son on Father's Day in Lexington

A Lexington man has been charged with murdering his 23-year-old son after an argument on Father's Day in a driveway in a Lexington neighborhood off Richmond Road, according to court records.
Police charged James Hendron Jr. with murder and domestic violence, according to his arrest citation.
Austin Hendron, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds at 9:15 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County coroner's office.
At about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of St. Ann Drive off Richmond Road near the Idle Hour Shopping Center for a reported "disorder with a weapon," police Lt. Nathaniel Muller said. They found Austin Hendron.
According to court records, James Hendron, the father, was found guilty of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in 2009. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the same year, but those charges appear to have been dismissed.
The death is the 14th homicide in Lexington in 2018. Fourteen homicides from Jan. 1 to June 18 exceeds the number of murders in the same time span in the previous five years, including last year, when the city had a record 28 homicides.
However, an unusually numerous string of homicides in August (4), September (6) and October (5) made 2017 a record year for Lexington.
Most homicides in the city have been tied to drug activity of some sort, police have said previously. There is often, but not always, a tie between victim and killer, meaning the slayings aren't random.
Hendron, 45, will be arraigned Monday afternoon.
