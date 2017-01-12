Babbage firm selected to lobby for Fayette County public schools

The Fayette County school board on Thursday voted to hire the firm of former state auditor Bob Babbage to lobby for the district in the 2017 legislature.
Babbage’s firm, Babbage Cofounder, bid $5,000 per month for the yearlong contract.
In a written presentation to the board, Babbage said his goal was to have lawmakers and other state policymakers ask, “What does Manny think? How about Lexington? What’s the position of that board? We will be prepared to stand in for you, but as often as possible make our friendships, our professional relationships, yours.”
Babbage also said in the presentation that he would improve the district’s media presence with measures that include a television show called “Mornings with Manny.”
Other firms vying for the contract were led by former state treasurer Jonathan Miller and by political consultant Phil Osborne.
Charter school legislation and a wide-ranging public education bill are among issues that Babbage said would be prominent.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears
